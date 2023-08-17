Only Murders in the Building: Season Three Viewer Votes

Opening night means a new mystery in the third season of the Only Murders in the Building TV show on Hulu? As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Only Murders is cancelled or renewed for season four. Hulu and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the third season episodes of Only Murders in the Building here.

A Hulu murder mystery comedy series, the Only Murders in the Building TV show stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez. Recurring and guest players include Paul Rudd, Meryl Streep, Andrea Martin, Jason Veasey, Linda Emond, Ashley Park, Wesley Taylor, Jesse Williams, Noma Dumezweni, Adrian Martinez, Michael Cyril Creighton, Vanessa Aspillaga, Tina Fey, and Jackie Hoffman. The story follows three strangers who are obsessed with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one in the Arconia building in New York City. A former actor, Charles-Haden Savage (Martin) became famous for playing a detective in a police series. Oliver Putnam (Short) is a struggling Broadway director, and Mabel Mora (Gomez) is renovating an apartment for her aunt. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. In season three, the trio investigates a murder behind the scenes of a Broadway show. Ben Glenroy (Rudd) is a Hollywood action star whose Broadway debut is cut short by his untimely death. Aided by co-star Loretta Durkin (Streep), the wannabe sleuths embark on their toughest case yet, all while director Oliver desperately attempts to put his show back together.





