Only Murders in the Building: Season Two? Has the Hulu Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Can this trio really solve this case? Has the Only Murders in the Building TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on Hulu? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Only Murders in the Building, season two.



What’s This TV Show About?

Streaming on the Hulu subscription service, the Only Murders in the Building TV show was created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman. It stars Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Aaron Dominguez, and Amy Ryan. The story follows three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one in the Arconia building in New York City. A former actor, Charles-Haden Savage (Martin) became famous for playing a detective in a police series. Oliver Putnam (Short) is a struggling Broadway director. Mabel Mora (Gomez) is a young mysterious woman who claims that she is renovating an apartment for her aunt. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of September 1, 2021, Only Murders in the Building has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether Hulu will cancel or renew Only Murders in the Building for season two. Since Hulu isn’t ad-supported, it can take a chance on series it believes in, but sooner or later it comes down to production costs, versus viewership numbers. This seems like a close-ended series but I have no doubt that the streamer would like another season if they could get it. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Only Murders in the Building cancellation or renewal news.



What do you think? Do you hope that the Only Murders in the Building TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if Hulu cancelled this TV series, instead?