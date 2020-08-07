Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

High Fidelity: Season Two? Has the Hulu Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

by Telly Vulture

High Fidelity TV show on Hulu: canceled or renewed for season 2?

(Hulu)

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the High Fidelity TV show on HuluIs this comedy series music to your ears?. Has the High Fidelity TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on Hulu? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of High Fidelity, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Streaming on the Hulu subscription service, the High Fidelity TV series is a departure from Nick Hornby’s 1995 novel and 2000 film. It stars Zoë Kravitz, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, David H. Holmes, Jake Lacy, and Kingsley Ben-Adir. This story centers on Rob Brooks (Kravitz). She’s the ultimate music fan and a female record store owner in the rapidly gentrified neighborhood of Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Rob revisits past relationships through music and pop culture while trying to get over her one true love.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S

High Fidelity has been cancelled, so there will not be a second season. Could this series be revived someday?
 
Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?
Sign up for our FREE email alerts.
 
 
Telly’s Take

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether Hulu will cancel or renew High Fidelity for season two. Since Hulu isn’t ad-supported, it can take a chance on series it believes in, but sooner or later it comes down to production costs, versus viewership numbers. Given that it’s based on an existing property and has garnered some interest, I’m thinking that it will be renewed. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on High Fidelity cancellation or renewal news.

8/7/20 update: High Fidelity has been cancelled by Hulu.
 

High Fidelity Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

 

What do you think? Were you hoping that the High Fidelity TV show would be renewed for a second season? Are you sorry that Hulu cancelled this TV series, instead?



Canceled and renewed TV show

3
Leave a Reply

avatar
3 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
JamesMegminimo Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

James
Reader
James

Y’all who do I have to sleep with to get this renewed

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
March 20, 2020 5:26 am
Meg
Reader
Meg

Loved this series. Definitely want to see more. All of the characters are perfection and I would be heartbroken not to see more of them.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
March 16, 2020 1:21 am
minimo
Reader
minimo

I started watching last night – binged 5 episodes. SO good !! These characters are fabulous – I can’t wait to watch more episodes tonight. Please please renew – SO good !!

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
February 16, 2020 11:48 am
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz