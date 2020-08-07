Vulture Watch

Is this comedy series music to your ears?. Has the High Fidelity TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on Hulu? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of High Fidelity, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Streaming on the Hulu subscription service, the High Fidelity TV series is a departure from Nick Hornby’s 1995 novel and 2000 film. It stars Zoë Kravitz, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, David H. Holmes, Jake Lacy, and Kingsley Ben-Adir. This story centers on Rob Brooks (Kravitz). She’s the ultimate music fan and a female record store owner in the rapidly gentrified neighborhood of Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Rob revisits past relationships through music and pop culture while trying to get over her one true love.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

High Fidelity has been cancelled, so there will not be a second season. Could this series be revived someday?

Telly’s Take

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether Hulu will cancel or renew High Fidelity for season two. Since Hulu isn’t ad-supported, it can take a chance on series it believes in, but sooner or later it comes down to production costs, versus viewership numbers. Given that it’s based on an existing property and has garnered some interest, I’m thinking that it will be renewed. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on High Fidelity cancellation or renewal news.

8/7/20 update: High Fidelity has been cancelled by Hulu.



What do you think? Were you hoping that the High Fidelity TV show would be renewed for a second season? Are you sorry that Hulu cancelled this TV series, instead?