Streaming on the Hulu subscription service, the Woke TV series is inspired by the life and work of artist Keith Knight. The show stars Lamorne Morris, T. Murph, Blake Anderson, T. Murph, Lara Goldie, and Sasheer Zamata. In the story, Keef Knight (Morris) is an African-American cartoonist who unexpectedly finds himself on the verge of mainstream success. Keef typically makes a point of avoiding controversy but one day, he’s wrongly detained by overly-aggressive police while hanging flyers to promote his comic. Traumatized, Keef gains the ability to hear the thoughts of inanimate objects. With a fresh outlook on the world around him, Keef must now navigate the new voices and ideas that confront and challenge him, all without burning the professional and personal relationships he’d previously built.



As of September 9, 2020, Woke has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether Hulu will cancel or renew Woke for season two. Since Hulu isn’t ad-supported, it can take a chance on series it believes in, but sooner or later it comes down to production costs, versus viewership numbers. For now, I think Woke will be renewed. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Woke cancellation or renewal news.



