Archive 81: Casting Revealed for Netflix Supernatural Series

Archive 81 is coming to Netflix, and more names have been added to the cast of the new supernatural horror series. Martin Donovan, Matt Mcgorry, Julia Chan, Evan Jonigkeit, and Ariana Neal are joining Mamoudou Athie and Dina Shihabi in the series.

Netflix revealed the following about Archive 81 in a press release:

“When archivist Dan Turner (Athie) takes a mysterious job restoring a collection of damaged videotapes from 1994, he finds himself reconstructing the work of documentary filmmaker Melody Pendras (Shihabi) and her investigation into a dangerous cult. As Dan is drawn into Melody’s story, he becomes convinced he can save her from the terrifying end she met 25 years ago.”

Check out the casting announcement for Archive 81 below.

Additional cast for ARCHIVE 81 has been announced, joining Mamoudou Athie and Dina Shihabi MARTIN DONOVAN is VIRGIL

MATT McGORRY(@MattMcGorry) is MARK

JULIA CHAN (@juliacchan) is ANABELLE

EVAN JONIGKEIT (@johnakite_) is SAMUEL

ARIANA NEAL is JESS — NX (@NXOnNetflix) November 17, 2020

A premiere date for the supernatural horror series has not yet been set.

