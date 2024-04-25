FBI: International: Season Three; Colin Donnell Cast in CBS Series Following Luke Kleintank’s Departure

Menu

by Regina Avalos,

FBI: International has added to its cast following the announcement of Luke Kleintank’s exit from the series. Colin Donnell (Chicago Med, above) has been cast in a guest-starring role for the final two episodes.

Per Deadline, details about his role are being kept under wraps, so it is unknown if he is a new addition to the team or someone the Fly Team is investigating.

Starring Kleintank, Carter Redwood, Vinessa Vidotto, Eva-Jane Willis, and Christina Wolfe, the CBS series follows the FBI’s International Fly Team.

CBS renewed FBI, FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted earlier this month.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Colin Donnell on FBI: International?


