The Conners: Season Seven Renewal? ABC Comedy Expected to Return for Abbreviated Final Season

It looks like The Conners will be back for one more season. Per Deadline, the ABC comedy is likely to return for a six-episode seventh season next season, but the exact details for the renewal are still being worked out.

John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, and Lecy Goranson are all expected to return for the final season of the comedy, which is a spin-off of Roseanne. The series follows Dan Conner and his family as they live their lives in Lanford, Illinois.

Last month, those involved with the series revealed that talks were underway to bring the show back for one more season, but a scene had been filmed for the finale if the series was canceled. That scene could turn the finale into a series finale and give fans of The Conners closure.

