The Conners: Season Six; 2023-24 Renewal Announced for ABC Sitcom

Things won’t be quieting down in Lanford. The Conners has been renewed for a sixth season on the ABC network.

A family comedy series, The Conners TV show stars John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara, Jayden Rey, and Jay R. Ferguson. Katey Sagal and Nat Faxon recur. Picking up where the revival of the Roseanne sitcom left off, this series follows the extended working-class Conner family that’s led by widower Dan Conner (Goodman) and his three adult children — Becky (Goranson), Darlene (Gilbert), and D.J. (Michael Fishman) — as well as sister-in-law, Jackie Harris (Metcalf). Season five picks up after the double wedding of Jackie and Neville (Faxon) and Darlene and Ben (Ferguson). Meanwhile, D.J. has left to join his wife overseas, but his daughter Mary (Rey) stays in Lanford. Members of the Conner family continue to grapple with parenthood, dating, financial pressures, and aging in working-class America. Through it all, with love, humor, and perseverance, the family prevails.

Airing on Wednesday nights, the fifth season of The Conners averaged a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.76 million viewers. Compared to season four, that’s even in the demo and up by 19% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). It’s the network’s highest-rated show in the demo. In the live+7 day ratings, episodes pick up 30% more viewers.

The fifth season of 22 episodes finished airing last week. Deadline reports that 13 installments have been ordered for season six with an option for nine more. A premiere date is expected to be announced this summer. There have been hints that season six may be the end.

Your favorite family is back for a sixth season #TheConners pic.twitter.com/TGk10724rZ — The Conners (@TheConnersABC) May 16, 2023

What do you think? Have you kept up with The Conners TV series on ABC? Are you glad to hear that this comedy has been renewed for a sixth season?

