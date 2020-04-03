The Conners: Season Three? ABC Closes New Deals with Sitcom Stars

The Conners is headed to a renewal for season three. The four main stars of the series, Sara Gilbert, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf and Lecy Goranson have all signed deals for a third season, which will consist of 19 episodes. ABC still needs to pick up the series though. Those talks are now on-going, per Deadline.

Tom Werner said the following about The Conners:

“We are very pleased with how the show is doing, and my hope is that — I’m confident that the network will pick up the show for another year, hopeful anyway. My sense is that there is a lot of enthusiasm about what we are doing.”

Karey Burke, ABC Entertainment President, also spoke about the future of the series:

“They are just in a groove. When I took this job, I was told, ‘Well, you probably have one season with The Conners.‘ I think because they have fun and the show does so well, they keep wanting to do more. We will do The Conners as long as they do more episodes.”

What do you think? Do you want another season of The Conners?