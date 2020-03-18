Menu

The Conners: Season Two Viewer Votes

The Conners TV show on ABC: season two viewer votes (canceled or renewed?)Is the family sticking together in the second season of The Conners TV show on ABC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Conners is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we’d like to offer you the chance to rate all of The Conners season two episodes here.

An ABC family comedy, The Conners stars John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Michael Fishman, Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara, and Jayden Rey. Guest stars in season two include Estelle Parsons, Jay R. Ferguson, Johnny Galecki, and Katey Sagal. Picking up where the revival of the Roseanne sitcom left off, this series follows the extended working-class Conner family that’s led by widower Dan Conner (Goodman) and his three children Becky (Goranson), Darlene (Gilbert), and D.J. (Fishman), as well as sister-in-law, Jackie Harris (Metcalf). No matter what challenges they meet in Lanford, Illinois, the Conner family endures, thanks to their persistence, humor, and most of all — love.

What do you think? Which season two episodes of The Conners TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Should ABC cancel or renew The Conners for a third season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.



Dee
Dee

Keep the show on love them Connors

March 10, 2020
Lori D.
Lori D.

I am *STILL* so very annoyed that ‘Roseanne’ was cancelled. I was extremely excited when it returned and watched faithfully… AND IT WAS GREAT!!! This spinoff is TERRIBLE. It has it’s moments, but it will NEVER be as good as ‘Roseanne’.

February 23, 2020
clowney
clowney

Funny! Watch every episode,keep it on!

February 20, 2020
Stephen
Stephen

I love this show it’s so relatable and funny but serious at same time please don’t cancel the show

January 17, 2020
