Airing on the ABC television network, The Conners stars John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Michael Fishman, Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara, and Jayden Rey. Guest stars in season two include Estelle Parsons, Jay R. Ferguson, Johnny Galecki, and Katey Sagal. Picking up where the revival of the Roseanne sitcom left off, this series follows the extended working-class Conner family that’s led by widower Dan Conner (Goodman) and his three children Becky (Goranson), Darlene (Gilbert), and D.J. (Fishman), as well as sister-in-law, Jackie Harris (Metcalf). No matter what challenges they meet in Lanford, Illinois, the Conner family endures, thanks to their persistence, humor, and most of all — love.
The second season of The Conners is averaging a 1.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.68 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 30% and 24%, respectively. Find out how The Conners stacks up against other ABC TV shows.
Will ABC cancel or renew The Conners for season three? The ratings are down but it remains one of the network’s highest-rated shows. I expect it will be renewed. Still, I’ll keep an eye on the ratings and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Conners cancellation or renewal news.
After tonight’s show which aired at 7 in central Canada and which discussed a three way sexual relationship in the first 10 minutes, I hope it’s cancelled or at the very least relegated to a later time slot I have never watched it and it was kind of a “give it a chance” try tonight. Not worth anyone’s time.
I love the Connors Also loved Roseanne
Please don’t cancel
There’s a lot of other shows that should be cancelled
Keep the Connors on Please
I grew up watching Rosanne and was was all for the reboot version. And even though it only lasted one season and they let Rosanne go, I feel like they have done well to keep the story going with the Conners. I hope ABC keeps the show for a long time.
I LOVE this show! I hope it continues for many more seasons!
I tried watching without Roseanne . It’s never been the same . Roseanne is the ultimate writer .
That network made a massive mistake firing her . The best thing the network did is admit they made a massive mistake firing her . It was big of them to admit it . We miss Roseanne !
Cancel !!!!
I love the program. I always look forward to seeing the Conners. Please keep the the Conners going for as long as possible don’t cancel please
I would LOVE another season or ten of The Conners. I, personally, like it better without RoseAnne.
ABC should get rid of this show. I am watching less and less on ABC because of non entertaining show like the Connors. They kicked a gift horse in the mouth when the let Roseanne go two years ago. Have watched it a few times and fell asleep. As soon as I woke up I quickly switched to Everybody Loves Raymond…even the old sitcoms are better to watch than this show. Wake up ABC…time to take Connors off life support.
How is it on life support when it’s one of ABC’s highest rated shows?
The show is definately watchable but I still miss Roseanne.
I’m praying it comes back. The show is sooo much better than before
Never the same without Roseanne. I can’t believe how they turned on her….
I totally agree. The network brass had a total knee-jerk reaction for fear of stupid Twitter warrior backlash. Give me a break. By now most people would’ve forgotten or not cared about Roseanne’s comment anymore.
I really like the show and will be regular viewer for as long as it is on. Hope they renew.