Vulture Watch

How is the working-class Conner family doing? Has The Conners TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Conners, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, The Conners stars John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Michael Fishman, Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara, and Jayden Rey. Guest stars in season two include Estelle Parsons, Jay R. Ferguson, Johnny Galecki, and Katey Sagal. Picking up where the revival of the Roseanne sitcom left off, this series follows the extended working-class Conner family that’s led by widower Dan Conner (Goodman) and his three children Becky (Goranson), Darlene (Gilbert), and D.J. (Fishman), as well as sister-in-law, Jackie Harris (Metcalf). No matter what challenges they meet in Lanford, Illinois, the Conner family endures, thanks to their persistence, humor, and most of all — love.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of The Conners is averaging a 1.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.68 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 30% and 24%, respectively. Find out how The Conners stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of March 18, 2020, The Conners has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew The Conners for season three? The ratings are down but it remains one of the network’s highest-rated shows. I expect it will be renewed. Still, I’ll keep an eye on the ratings and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Conners cancellation or renewal news.



The Conners Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow the weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other network TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope The Conners TV show will be renewed for a third season? How would you feel if ABC cancelled this TV series, instead?