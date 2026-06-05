Password: Season Three Ratings

While this latest version of Password has performed well for NBC in the ratings in the past, it’s been over two years since viewers have seen new episodes. In a world with ever-shrinking attention spans, is that too long? Will viewers still be interested? Will Password be cancelled or renewed for season four? Stay tuned.

A classic game show revival, the Password TV series is a word-guessing competition. In this game, contestants from across the country and all walks of life are partnered with celebrities to face off in the ultimate game of words. In addition to new contestants, in this incarnation, players from the 1980s versions return to see if they still have what it takes. The celebrity and contestant duos compete for cash prizes by guessing a secret password using just one-word clues. The contestant that wins two of three rounds, moves onto the bonus round, where a contestant can take home a $25,000 prize. The show is hosted by Keke Palmer and Jimmy Fallon is a recurring celebrity player. Other celebrities in season three include Anthony Anderson, Ariana Madix, and Ice-T.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

6/4 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

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Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season two of Password on NBC averaged a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.79 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



Your Ratings (aka Viewer Votes)

Here’s your chance to rate episodes of Password yourself. You can see how this show compares to others here.

TV SHOW STATUS As of June 5, 2026, Password has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

What do you think? Do you like the Password TV series on NBC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a fourth season?