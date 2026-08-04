Somebody Knows Something: Freeform Previews New True Crime Series Ahead of Next Week’s Premiere

Somebody Knows Something will arrive on Freeform next week, and new details about the true crime series have been released. The series will follow true crime influencer Kara Chamberlain as she investigates murders and missing persons cases.

Freeform shared the following about the series:

“More than 600,000 people go missing in the United States every year. Often a single tip from the public can crack a case wide open. But with so many disappearances each year, countless cases go unsolved.

“Somebody Knows Something” follows true crime influencer Kara Chamberlain as she investigates unsolved murders and missing persons cases that have stumped law enforcement and haunted internet sleuths for decades. The docuseries brings renewed urgency to some of the country’s most high-profile unsolved mysteries, shining a light on investigations that have gone cold. A former law enforcement officer and survivor of violent crime herself, Chamberlain brings a unique perspective, working alongside families, law enforcement and the true crime online community in the hope that renewed attention reaches the one person who knows something.

Each episode concludes with a direct appeal to viewers because somebody, somewhere, may hold the missing piece of the puzzle, bringing families one step closer to the truth. The first two episodes of “Somebody Knows Something” premiere Monday, Aug. 10 (9:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT), on Freeform, with new episodes airing weekly and streaming the next day on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S.

Sabrina Aisenberg, 1997 (Airs Monday, Aug.10, at 9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT/PDT)

“The Baby in the Yellow Blanket”: Five-month-old Sabrina Aisenberg vanished from her crib in her home near Tampa, Florida. The disappearance tapped into every parent’s worst fears and captivated the nation’s attention. The investigation quickly zeroed in on Sabrina’s parents. But could Sabrina have been kidnapped? And is she still alive today?

Lashaya Stine, 2016 (Airs Monday, Aug. 10, at 10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT)

“Lost In the Night”: A promising Colorado teen who dreamed of becoming a nurse disappears in the middle of the night. Police initially deem Lashaya a runaway, but evidence points to foul play. Was she forced into sex trafficking? Does her ex-boyfriend know more than he told investigators? Who were the strangers seen near her last known location?

Steven Koecher, 2009 (Airs Monday, Aug. 17, at 10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT)

“Disappeared in the Desert”: Thirty-year-old Steven Koecher abandoned his car in a Nevada cul-de-sac nearly two hours from his Utah home. As a devout Mormon, Steven’s unexplained proximity to Las Vegas and a series of mysterious road trips point to unexpected secrets.

Kevin McGrath, 2023 (Airs Monday, Aug. 24, at 10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT)

“Lost at Sea”: A 26-year-old Army veteran vanishes from a Carnival cruise while celebrating his father’s 60th birthday over Labor Day weekend. Despite a 3,300-mile Coast Guard search, no trace of him is ever found, leaving his family without answers.

Kyron Horman, 2010 (Airs Monday, Aug. 31, at 10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT)

“Lost at the Science Fair”: Second grader Kyron Horman goes missing from his Portland area school. Investigators initially focus on Kyron’s stepmother after uncovering an alleged murder-for-hire plot, but she has consistently denied any involvement and was never charged. Today, law enforcement is leveraging new digital evidence technology in the hopes of finally solving the case.

Liz Barraza, 2019 (Airs Monday, Sept. 7, at 10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT)

“Garage Sale Murder”: Liz Barraza, a 29-year-old Texas woman and a devoted member of a “Star Wars” costuming fan group, is shot four times while setting up a garage sale outside her home. A figure in disguise is captured on her doorbell’s camera carrying out the brazen daylight attack.

Amy Wroe Bechtel, 1997 (Airs Monday, Sept. 14, at 9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT/PDT)

“Vanished on Loop Road”: Accomplished distance runner Amy Wroe Bechtel disappeared while jogging in the Wyoming mountains, drawing the largest search in the state’s history. Police chase down leads involving various area men, including a convicted serial killer.

Brandy Hall, 2006 (Airs Monday, Sept. 14, at 10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT)

“Secrets in the Swamp”: Brandy Hall, a 32-year-old mother of two and a career firefighter, vanishes after leaving the Malabar Fire Station. Days later, her truck is found submerged in a Palm Bay pond with blood inside, but Brandy is nowhere to be found. Twenty years later, police examine new leads in the case.

If viewers have any information related to these cases, they are encouraged to contact the appropriate law enforcement agency directly. For additional reporting and discussion about each case, visit ABCNews.com/somebodyknowssomething.

“Somebody Knows Something” is produced by Ample Entertainment for ABC News Studios. For Ample Entertainment, Ari Mark serves as executive producer. Katie Turley-Molony serves as co-executive producer. For ABC News Studios, David Sloan is the senior executive producer, Claire Weinraub is executive producer, and Eileen Murphy is senior editorial producer.”