Network: Freeform

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: April 20, 2021 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Olivia Holt, Chiara Aurelia, Michael Landes, Froy Gutierrez, Harley Quinn Smith, Allius Barnes, Blake Lee, and Brooklyn Sudano.

TV show description:

A psychological mystery series, the Cruel Summer TV show was created by Bert V. Royal.

The story follows two young women. Kate Wallis (Holt) is a popular girl with a charmed life who one day goes missing without a trace. Jeanette Turner (Aurelia) is the nerdy wannabe who is accused of being connected to Kate’s disappearance. All signs point to Jeanette’s guilt, but is Kate really who she seems to be?

Set over three summers in the 1990s and told through shifting points of view, the series challenges perception and follows how one girl can go from being a sweet outlier to the most despised person in America. The episodes tell the story of each one and how the disappearance of Kate intersects with everyone’s lives.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

