Grown-ish, Good Trouble, Cruel Summer: Freeform TV Series Delayed Until 2021

Some bittersweet news for Freeform fans. The network just announced new episodes of Grown-ish and Good Trouble and the new TV show Cruel Summer won’t premiere until 2021.

Grown-ish, a spin-off of Black-ish, aired half of its third season earlier this year before production shut down. Cruel Summer (fka Last Summer) is a new series from Bert V. Royal and Jessica Biel that “takes place over three summers in the 90s when a beautiful and popular teen goes missing, and a seemingly unrelated girl transforms from a sweet and awkward outlier to the most popular girl in town, eventually becoming the most despised person in America. The cast includes Olivia Holt, Chiara Aurelia, Michael Landes, Froy Gutierrez, Harley Quinn Smith, Allius Barnes, Blake Lee and Brooklyn Sudano.

Meanwhile, season two of Good Trouble wrapped in March but like Grown-ish will not return until 2021. You can read more info from Freeformbelow:

Freeform's number one comedy series "grown-ish," which had its midseason finale in March, will return to the network next year to finish up season three. "grown-ish" is produced by ABC Signature Studios, a part of Disney Television Studios, and executive produced by Kenya Barris, Julie Bean, Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry, Craig Doyle, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and E. Brian Dobbins. From executive producers Bert V. Royal and Jessica Biel, Freeform's highly anticipated psychological thriller "Cruel Summer" will now debut in 2021. "Cruel Summer" comes from eOne and executive producers Bert V. Royal, with Iron Ocean Productions' Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple. Max Winkler directs and executive produces the pilot. Freeform's fan-favorite series "Good Trouble," which had its season two finale in March, will return to the network next year for season three. "Good Trouble" is co-created by Joanna Johnson, Peter Paige and Bradley Bredeweg. Gregory Gugliotta, Christine Sacani, Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez, Jennifer Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina also serve as executive producers.

What do you think? Do you watch Grown-ish and/or Good Trouble? Will you check out Cruel Summer?