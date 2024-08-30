Superman & Lois, Scrabble, Trivial Pursuit, The Wranglers: CW Changes Fall Schedule and Premieres

The CW is changing things up with its fall schedule. The network is moving up the premiere of Superman & Lois to the start of October, changing its night to Monday and moving its new night of game shows, featuring Scrabble and Trivial Pursuit, to Thursday.

The CW revealed more about its lineup changes in a press release.

“The CW Network today announced new fall premiere dates for the upcoming game shows SCRABBLE and TRIVIAL PURSUIT, as well as the fourth and final season of SUPERMAN & LOIS and the new wild west unscripted series THE WRANGLERS. Family game night moves to Thursdays this fall beginning October 3 with the series premieres of SCRABBLE (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) hosted by Raven-Symoné followed by TRIVIAL PURSUIT (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) hosted by LeVar Burton. The fourth and final season of SUPERMAN & LOIS takes off with a special two-hour premiere event on Monday, October 7 (8:00-10:00pm ET/PT). The new wild west unscripted series THE WRANGLERS about the lives of professional cowboys and cowgirls on a Montana dude ranch now debuts on Monday, October 14 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) following an original episode of SUPERMAN & LOIS. The CW’s updated fall schedule is below. All times ET/PT. THURSDAY, OCTOBER 3

8:00-9:00PM SCRABBLE (Series Premiere)

9:00-10:00PM TRIVIAL PURSUIT (Series Premiere) MONDAY, OCTOBER 7

8:00-9:00PM SUPERMAN & LOIS (Season 4 Premiere)

9:00-10:00PM SUPERMAN & LOIS (Original Episode) MONDAY, OCTOBER 14

8:00-9:00PM SUPERMAN & LOIS (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00PM THE WRANGLERS (Series Premiere)”

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of Superman & Lois to The CW?