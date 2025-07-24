Stick: Season Two Renewal Set for Apple TV+ Sports Comedy Series

Stick will be sticking around. Apple TV+ has renewed the golf comedy series for a second season. Season one of the series premiered last month with the finale airing this week.

Owen Wilson, Marc Maron, Peter Dager, Judy Greer, Mariana Treviño, Timothy Olyphant, and Lilli Kay star in the series, which follows an ex-pro golfer as he mentors a young phenom.

Apple TV+ shared the following about the series’ renewal:

“Today, Apple TV+ announced that its widely celebrated, beloved sports comedy hit, “Stick,” starring and executive produced by Owen Wilson and created by Jason Keller, has been renewed for a second season with more heart, laughs and new characters, as well as the return of the ensemble cast including Wilson, Peter Dager, Marc Maron, Mariana Treviño and Lilli Kay.

“I am inspired and humbled by the audience reaction to ‘Stick,’ and I’m thrilled to be making a second season with this magical cast, led by the incomparable Owen Wilson, and the wonderful creative team at Apple TV+,” said creator Jason Keller. “It’s a joy to be able to continue this story. Most importantly, however, this season two order will provide me with an undeniable excuse to play even more golf. Thank you, Apple TV+.”

“I think we all had a great time making it,” said star and executive producer Owen Wilson. “It’s really nice to see the show connecting with people and to know that we get a chance to continue the story!”

“With the first season of ‘Stick,’ audiences instantly fell in love with the charming, funny and heartfelt world that Jason, Owen and their all-star team created this season,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming, Apple TV+. “There’s plenty more in the bag for fans of the series, and we’re thrilled they’ll soon have the chance to discover Pryce Cahill’s next chapter.”

Since its critically acclaimed global debut, “Stick” has been praised as “Apple TV+’s newest original is a hole-in-one,” “feel-good,” “ideal comfort viewing” and a “summer must-watch.”

The season one finale of “Stick” is now streaming globally on Apple TV+ today. In this week’s finale episode, “Déjà Vu All Over Again,” an unexpected visitor shakes things up while Santi’s golf dreams hang in the balance.

In “Stick” season one, Wilson stars as Pryce Cahill, an over-the-hill, ex-pro golfer whose career was derailed prematurely 20 years ago. After the collapse of his marriage and while working at an Indiana sporting goods store, Pryce hedges his bets and future entirely on a troubled 17-year-old golf phenom named Santi (Dager). “Stick” is a heartfelt, feel-good sports comedy about a found family and their relationships set within the world of golf as it has never been shown before.

In addition to Wilson and Dager, the season one ensemble cast includes Maron, Treviño, Kay, Judy Greer and Timothy Olyphant, and features guest appearances from golf superstars such as Collin Morikawa, Keegan Bradley, Max Homa, Wyndham Clark and more. Additional cameos include broadcasters Jim Nantz and Trevor Immelman, Good Good’s Matt Scharff, Brad Dalke and Garrett Clark, as well as golf enthusiast Dan Rapaport.

Hailing from Apple Studios, “Stick” is showrun by Keller, who also serves as executive producer alongside Wilson, Ben Silverman for Propagate Content and Entertainment 360’s Guymon Casady. The series is also executive produced by Howard T. Owens, Rodney Ferrell, Drew Buckley, Lee Eisenberg, Natalie Sandy, Christopher Moynihan, Bill Callahan, Valerie Faris, Jonathan Dayton and Jaffar Mahmood. Faris, Dayton and Mahmood serve as directors, along with David Dobkin, MJ Delaney and John Hamburg.”