Your Friends & Neighbors: Apple TV+ Releases Trailer for Jon Hamm Drama Series

Your Friends & Neighbors will premiere on Apple TV+ next month, and a trailer has been released to give viewers a closer look at the new drama series. The series has already been renewed for a second season.

Jon Hamm, Amanda Peet, Olivia Munn, Hoon Lee, Mark Tallman, Lena Hall, Aimee Carrero, Eunice Bae, Isabel Marie Gravitt, and Donovan Colan star in the series, which follows a man who steals from his wealthy neighbors after he loses his job.

Apple TV+ shared more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“After being fired in disgrace, Andrew “Coop” Cooper (Hamm), a hedge fund manager still grappling with his recent divorce, resorts to stealing from his neighbors’ homes in the exceedingly affluent Westmont Village, only to discover that the secrets and affairs hidden behind those wealthy facades might be more dangerous than he ever imagined. Amanda Peet, Olivia Munn, Hoon Lee, Mark Tallman, Lena Hall, Aimee Carrero, Eunice Bae, Isabel Marie Gravitt and Donovan Colan star alongside Hamm. Hailing from Apple Studios and produced by Tropper Ink, the new series, which landed an early season two renewal, is created by bestselling author Tropper, who serves as showrunner, director and executive producer under his overall deal with Apple TV+. Hamm executive produces alongside Connie Tavel and Craig Gillespie. Gillespie also directs episodes 101-102. Additional episodes are directed by Stephanie Laing, Greg Yaitanes and Tropper.”

Your Friends and Neighbors arrives on April 11th. The trailer for season one is below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this Apple TV+ series next month?