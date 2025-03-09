The Studio: Apple TV+ Unveils Comedy Trailer Starring Seth Rogen, Catherine O’Hara and More

The Studio will premiere on Apple TV+ later this month, and the streaming service has released a trailer teasing the new comedy series. Peter Huyck and Alex Gregory created the series.

Seth Rogen, Catherine O’Hara, Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz, and Chase Sui Wonders star in the comedy series, which follows a man as he takes over a struggling movie studio and tries to turn things around for it. The series will feature a guest starring appearance by Bryan Cranston.

Apple TV+ shared the following about the series:

“In “The Studio,” Seth Rogen stars as Matt Remick, the newly appointed head of embattled Continental Studios. As movies struggle to stay alive and relevant, Matt and his core team of infighting executives battle their own insecurities as they wrangle narcissistic artists and craven corporate overlords in the ever-elusive pursuit of making great films. With their power suits masking their never-ending sense of panic, every party, set visit, casting decision, marketing meeting and award show presents them with an opportunity for glittering success or career-ending catastrophe. As someone who eats, sleeps and breathes movies, it’s the job Matt’s been pursuing his whole life, and it may very well destroy him. Rogen stars alongside a star-studded ensemble cast that also includes Emmy, SAG and Golden Globe Award winner Catherine O’Hara, Emmy Award nominee Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz and Chase Sui Wonders. Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Bryan Cranston, Keyla Monterroso Mejia and Dewayne Perkins will appear as major recurring guest stars.”

The Studio arrives on March 26th. The new trailer for the series is below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new series on Apple TV+ later this month?