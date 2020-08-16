Network: Apple TV+

Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: August 14, 2020 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Jason Sudeikis, with Brendan Hunt, Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Stephen Manas, Colin Blyth, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, Bradley Wj Miller, Jade Mitchell, Bronson Webb, Jeremy Swift, and Nick Mohammed.

TV show description:

A sports comedy series, the Ted Lasso TV show was developed by star Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly.

It revolves around Ted Lasso (Sudeikis), a small-time college football coach from Kansas. He’s hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching the sport.

The show’s title character first appeared in 2013 comedic promotional videos for NBC Sports.

