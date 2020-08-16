Can this coach get into the game in the first season of the Ted Lasso TV show on Apple TV+? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Ted Lasso is cancelled or renewed for season two. Apple TV+ and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the first season episodes of Ted Lasso here.

An Apple TV+ sports comedy series, the Ted Lasso TV show was developed by star Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly. The rest of the cast includes Brendan Hunt, Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Stephen Manas, Colin Blyth, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, Bradley Wj Miller, Jade Mitchell, Bronson Webb, Jeremy Swift, and Nick Mohammed. The show revolves around Ted Lasso (Sudeikis), a small-time college football coach from Kansas. He’s hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching the sport. The show’s title character first appeared in 2013 comedic promotional videos for NBC Sports.





