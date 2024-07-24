The Handmaid’s Tale: Season Six; Josh Charles Joins Final Season of Hulu Series

Menu

by Regina Avalos,

Another series regular has been added to the sixth and final season of The Handmaid’s Tale. Josh Charles (above) has joined the Hulu series, per Deadline. However, no details about his role have been released.

Elisabeth Moss, Bradley Whitford, Yvonne Strahovski, Max Minghella, O-T Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Ann Dowd, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, and Sam Jaeger star in the series based on the novel by Margaret Atwood.

The Handmaid’s Tale tells the story of a dystopian world where fertility rates have collapsed due to pollution and sexually transmitted diseases. The women who can still become pregnant are kept prisoners and used to keep the population going.

Moss and Charles previously worked together in FX’s The Veil series, which finished airing in April.

Production on season six will begin later this year. The new season will arrive on Hulu in 2025, but the exact premiere date will be announced later.

What do you think? Have you enjoyed this Hulu series? Will you be sad to see it end next year, or is six seasons enough?

Canceled and renewed TV show
