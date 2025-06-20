Shiny Happy People: Season Two Renewal and Premiere Date Announced for Prime Video Docuseries

Shiny Happy People has been renewed for a second season. Prime Video announced that the series, which exposes the secrets of the Duggar family to viewers, will return next month.

More details about the series’ renewal were revealed in a press release.

“Today, Prime Video announced the renewal of the critically acclaimed docuseries Shiny Happy People. Season Two, which will be called Shiny Happy People: A Teenage Holy War, moves on from IBLP and dives headfirst into the Evangelical teen pop culture that exploded across the U.S. in the 90’s and 00’s, and the larger forces focused on harnessing their earnest faith for far-reaching influence. The new season – which premieres on July 23 – comes from Executive Producers Blye Faust and Cori Shepherd, the award-winning team behind Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets which was the #1 most-viewed documentary series on Prime Video. Directed by the Oscar-nominated, Emmy-winning filmmakers Nicole Newnham and Cori Shepherd, Shiny Happy People: A Teenage Holy War focuses on the controversial organization Teen Mania – once America’s largest youth ministry, attracting millions through their wildly popular stadium shows known as “Acquire the Fire.” The series bursts with peak Millennial nostalgia and cringe, featuring colossal stadiums filled with teens enraptured by religious rock anthems, inspired to swear purity oaths and eagerly embark by the thousands on culturally questionable global missions. But beneath the wholesome youth group illusion lies a darker undercurrent: a high-pressure pipeline of brutal spiritual bootcamps, surreal role-playing scenarios, and relentless psychological control – all under the command of a charismatic leader with endlessly expanding ambitions. Faust, Shepherd, and Newnham serve as executive producers for the new season alongside Lauren Andrade, Olivia Crist, and Eric Cook. Shiny Happy People: A Teenage Holy War is produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Story Force Entertainment, and Chick Entertainment.”

