Butterfly: Prime Video Releases Premiere Date and First Photos for Spy-Thriller Series from Daniel Dae Kim

Butterfly has its premiere date. The new spy thriller from Daniel Kae Kim will arrive in August, and viewers are getting their first look at the series. Prime Video has released the first photos and key art for the thriller. The streaming service ordered the series in May 2023.

Starring Kim, Reina Hardesty, Piper Perabo, and Louis Landau, the series is based on the 2015 graphic novel created by Arash Amel.

Prime Video revealed the following about the series:

“Butterfly is a character-driven spy thriller that explores complex family dynamics within the treacherous world of global espionage. It’s centered on David Jung (Kim), an enigmatic, highly unpredictable former US intelligence operative living in South Korea, whose life is blown to pieces when the consequences of an impossible decision from his past come back to haunt him, and he finds himself pursued by Rebecca (Hardesty), a deadly, sociopathic young agent assigned to kill him, and Caddis, the sinister spy organization she works for. “Butterfly is the realization of a longtime dream to bring together American and Korean storytellers and create a show that bridges two cultures that I love deeply,” said Kim. “I couldn’t be happier with the creative team we’ve assembled, both in front of and behind the camera, and I’m grateful to Ken Woodruff, BOOM! Studios, 3AD, Amazon, and everyone else who helped bring it to life.” The previously announced recurring cast includes Kim Ji-hoon, Park Hae-soo, Kim Tae-hee, Charles Parnell, Sean Dulake, and Nayoon Kim, with Sung Dong-il and Lee Il-hwa appearing in guest roles. Ken Woodruff (The Mentalist, Gotham) serves as showrunner and co-creator for the adaptation alongside acclaimed novelist Steph Cha. Executive producers include Ken Woodruff and Steph Cha; Daniel Dae Kim and John Cheng for 3AD; Stephen Christy and Ross Richie for BOOM! Studios; and Arash Amel for The Amel Company. Additionally, Adam Yoelin serves as Co-EP for BOOM! Studios. Kim’s production company, 3AD, developed the series under their first-look deal with Amazon MGM Studios. Kitao Sakurai directed the first two episodes of the series.”

More photos for the series are below. The series arrives on August 13th.

