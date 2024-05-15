Mr & Mrs Smith: Season Two Renewal Announced for Prime Video Spy Dramedy Series

Get ready for more of Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Prime Video has renewed the spy dramedy for season two. The series premiered on the streaming service in February. Co-creator Francesca Sloane will return as showrunner for season two.

Starring co-creator Donald Glover and Maya Erskine, the series follows a pair of spies who are paired together as a couple. Each episode has the duo tackling different missions while they deal with the feelings they are developing for each other at the same time. Alexander Skarsgård, Billy Campbell, Eiza González, John Turturro, Michaela Coel, Parker Posey, Paul Dano, Ron Perlman, Sarah Paulson, Sharon Horgan, Úrsula Corberó, and Wagner Moura also appear in the series.

Prime Video revealed more about the series’ renewal in a press release.

“Today, at its inaugural upfront presentation, Prime Video announced that it has renewed its critically acclaimed television series Mr. & Mrs. Smith for a second season. From co-creators and executive producers Donald Glover (Atlanta, Swarm) and Francesca Sloane (Atlanta, Fargo), the series, a reimagining of the 2005 film, stars Glover as John Smith and Maya Erskine (PEN15) as Jane Smith. The eight-episode series debuted on February 2 and quickly became a top series on Prime Video in more than 130 countries. Prime has all your entertainment and streaming needs in a single membership. “We are excited to announce that a second season of our groundbreaking spy series, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, is in the works for our global Prime Video customers,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios. “The success of the first season, with its incredibly modern, sexy reinvention of the original film, is a testament to the brilliant creators Donald Glover and Francesa Sloane. We are proud to bring you another season filled with unforgettable journeys and new adventures.” In the first season of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, two lonely strangers land jobs working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travels, and a dream brownstone in Manhattan. The catch? New identities in an arranged marriage as Mr. and Mrs. John and Jane Smith. Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high-risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone. Their complex cover story becomes even more complicated when they catch real feelings for each other. What’s riskier: espionage or marriage? Francesca Sloane returns as showrunner for Season Two. Mr. & Mrs. Smith is produced by New Regency and Amazon MGM Studios.”

What do you think? Did you watch season one of Mr. & Mrs. Smith? Are you excited to see season two?