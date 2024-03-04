The Bondsman: Casting Announced for Prime Video’s Bounty Hunter Comedy Series Starring Kevin Bacon

The Bondsman has added to its cast. Starring Kevin Bacon and Jennifer Nettles, the new bounty hunter comedy series is headed to Prime Video. Eight episodes have been ordered for the series, which is created by Grainger David.

Per Variety, Beth Grant, Damon Herriman, Maxwell Jenkins, and Jolene Purdy have been added in regular roles for the upcoming series, which follows a backwoods bounty hunter, played by Bacon, who comes back from the dead.

The following was revealed about the roles the new additions will play:

“Grant will play Kitty, the mother of Hub Halloran. Herriman will appear as Lucky, described as “the owner of a successful country music club, who is in a relationship with Maryanne (Nettles), Hub’s ex-wife.” Jenkins will play Cade, the son of Hub and Maryanne. Purdy is set to portray Midge, who is said to be “weary with the understated gravitas of someone who’s learned the hard way how to hold her ground in a male-dominated world. Midge may look unassuming but she’s actually a secret emissary.”

The premiere date for The Bondsman will be announced later.

