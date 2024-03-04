The Last of Us: Season Two; Four More Cast in HBO Post-Apocalyptic Series

The Last of Us has added four more to its cast for season two. Deadline reports that Danny Ramirez, Ariela Barer, Tati Gabrielle, and Spencer Lord are joining the cast of the post-apocalyptic drama. These new additions join the previously announced Kaitlyn Dever and Young Mazino.

Starring Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Gabriel Luna, Anna Torv, Nico Parker, Murray Bartlett, Nick Offerman, Melanie Lynskey, Storm Reid, Merle Dandridge, Jeffrey Pierce, Lamar Johnson, Keivonn Woodard, Graham Greene, Elaine Miles, Ashley Johnson and Troy Baker, the HBO series is based on the video game from Naughty Dog and is set 20 years after a virus turned most of the world’s population into zombies.

The following was revealed about the roles the new additions will play in season two of The Last of Us:

“Ramirez will play Manny, a loyal soldier whose sunny outlook belies the pain of old wounds and a fear that he will fail his friends when they need him most. Barer portrays Mel., a young doctor whose commitment to saving lives is challenged by the realities of war and tribalism. Gabrielle is Nora, a military medic struggling to come to terms with the sins of her past. Lord plays Owen, a gentle soul trapped in a warrior’s body, condemned to fight an enemy he refuses to hate.”

The premiere date for The Last of Us season two will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this HBO series? Are you excited about season two?