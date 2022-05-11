Westworld: Season Four; HBO Sets Sci-Fi Series Return, Ariana DeBose Joins Cast (Trailer)

Westworld is finally returning to HBO for its fourth season. The sci-fi drama’s return was delayed due to the pandemic (season three last aired in May 2020), but viewers will not have much longer. There will be eight episodes.

Starring Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Luke Hemsworth, Simon Quarterman, Rodrigo Santoro, Aaron Paul, Vincent Cassel, Lena Waithe, Scott Mescudi, Marshawn Lynch, John Gallagher Jr., Michael Ealy, and Tommy Flanagan, the series is set in the future where people are living in a new world.

Ariana DeBose is joining the cast in a recurring role. No details about her role were revealed.

HBO revealed more about the upcoming season in a press release.

The Emmy(R) winning drama series WESTWORLD returns for its eight-episode fourth season SUNDAY, JUNE 26 (9:00 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. Logline: A dark odyssey about the fate of sentient life on earth.

