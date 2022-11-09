Network: HBO

Episodes: 36 (hour)

Seasons: Four

TV show dates: October 2, 2016 — August 14, 2022

Series status: Cancelled

Performers include: Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Jeffrey Wright, James Marsden, Ingrid Bolsø Berdal, Luke Hemsworth, Sidse Babett Knudsen, Simon Quarterman, Rodrigo Santoro, Angela Sarafyan, Shannon Woodward, Ed Harris, Anthony Hopkins, Ben Barnes, Clifton Collins Jr., Jimmi Simpson, Tessa Thompson, Fares Fares, Louis Herthum, Talulah Riley, Gustaf Skarsgård, Katja Herbers, Zahn McClarnon, Aaron Paul, Vincent Cassel, and Tao Okamoto.

TV show description:

Based on the 1973 feature film, this drama series is a dark odyssey about the dawn of artificial consciousness and the evolution of sin. Set at the intersection of the near future and the reimagined past, it explores a world in which every human appetite, no matter how noble or depraved, can be indulged.

The series is set in a futuristic theme park called Westworld where visitors pay a lot of money to act out their Wild West fantasies while interacting with lifelike robot “hosts”.

As the story begins, top programmer Bernard Lowe (Jeffrey Wright) alerts park founder Doctor Robert Ford (Anthony Hopkins) about incidents of aberrant behavior cropping up in some recently re-coded hosts.

Meanwhile, in the Westworld town of Sweetwater, a rancher’s daughter named Dolores Abernathy (Evan Rachel Wood) encounters a gunslinger named Teddy Flood (James Marsden) in the street. Their usual narrative is upended by the appearance of a ruthless Man in Black (Ed Harris) and, later, by a supporting host’s unscripted encounter with an artifact of the outside world.

Other real people characters include Westworld’s no-nonsense operations leader Theresa Cullen (Sidse Babett Knudsen); programmer Elsie Hughes (Shannon Woodward); narrative director Lee Sizemore (Simon Quarterman); head of Security Ashley Stubbs (Luke Hemsworth); park visitor Logan (Ben Barnes), a self-indulgent bachelor; and reluctant first-time visitor William (Jimmi Simpson) who discovers a deeper meaning of the park’s narrative.

Additional Westworld hosts are beautiful and smart madame Maeve Millay (Thandie Newton); wanted man Hector Escaton (Rodrigo Santoro); mysterious and savvy provocateur Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson); ruthless bandit Armistice (Ingrid Bolsø Berdal); charming and dangerous outlaw Lawrence (Clifton Collins, Jr.); and Clementine Pennyfeather (Angela Sarafyan), the park’s most popular attraction.

Series Finale:

Episode #36 — Que Será, Será

Like what I’ve done with the place? (I just cranked it to expert level.)

First aired: August 14, 2022.

What do you think? Do you like the Westworld TV show? Do you think it should have been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season?