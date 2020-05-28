Network: Netflix, Adult Swim.

Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour).

Seasons: Ongoing.

TV show dates: May 3, 2019 — present.

Series status: Cancelled then revived.

Performers include: Tiffany Haddish, Ali Wong, Steven Yeun, Nicole Byer, Richard E. Grant, John Early, Reggie Watts, Tig Notaro, Amber Ruffin, Jermaine Fowler, and Tessa Thompson.

TV show description:

From creator Lisa Hanawalt, the Tuca & Bertie TV show is an animated adult comedy with a female point-of-view. The series centers on Tuca (Haddish), a lively, confidant toucan, and her long-time best friend, a songbird named Bertie (Wong).

An analyst at Conde Nest, Bertie is something of a worrywart who is driven by her anxieties and is in a relationship with Speckle (Steven Yeun), an architect. Meanwhile, Tuca, who lives for today, isn’t exactly career-driven. As the females enter their 30s, they find their needs are changing with the times. How will it affect their friendship? Stay tuned.

Series Finale:

Episode TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD.

