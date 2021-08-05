Tuca & Bertie: Season Three; Adult Swim Renews Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong Series

The birds of a feather are sticking together. Adult Swim has renewed the Tuca & Bertie TV show for a third season. An animated comedy starring Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong, this series ran for one season on Netflix before being cancelled. It was later revived by Adult Swim and season two debuted in June. The second season’s finale airs on August 15th.

Adult Swim Greenlights Third Season of Beloved Animated Series “Tuca & Bertie” Starring Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong

Catch the Final Episodes of Season Two on Sunday, August 8 and Sunday, August 15

Everyone’s favorite BFFs are set to soar even higher as Adult Swim, the leader in adult animation and #1 destination for young adults, greenlights a third season of the animated comedy Tuca & Bertie. Adult Swim has also secured the international rights for seasons two and three, now making the show available globally via the brand. Filled with relatable scenarios and never-ending chaos, the final two episodes of Tuca & Bertie season two are set to premiere Sunday, August 8 and Sunday, August 15 at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT.

This season on Adult Swim, Tuca & Bertie has increased the number of teen viewers (ages 12-17) and young females (ages 18-24) coming to the network – up +65% and +38%, respectively. Tuca & Bertie has consistently ranked #1 during its Sunday 11:30p-12a timeslot versus basic cable among Teens, Adults 18-24/34 and Men 18-24/34/49 (excluding sports).

Tuca (Haddish) and Bertie (Wong) are best friends, and they’re both full of ghosts! Bertie is busy excavating her inner ghouls with the help of a therapist, while Tuca prefers to stuff hers behind the toilet. She’ll deal with them later, right now she’s just too busy trying not to be single anymore! Meanwhile, Speckle (Steven Yeun) is building a new house but soon finds he’s driven to the brink of insanity…good thing he’s just a cartoon.

Tuca & Bertie is created and executive produced by Lisa Hanawalt, with Raphael Bob-Waksberg, Noel Bright, Steven A. Cohen, Haddish, and Wong also serving as executive producers, The series is produced by Michael Eisner’s The Tornante Company with the animation being done at Shadowmachine.

Tornante Television is a leading independent studio wholly-owned by Michael Eisner’s Tornante Company. Tornante Television develops, produces and finances animated and live action comedy and drama series for both domestic and international distribution. In addition to Tuca & Bertie, the company produces the acclaimed series BoJack Horseman for Netflix and Undone for Amazon Studios. Tornante Television also produced NOS4A2 on AMC.

Adult Swim (AdultSwim.com), launched in 2001, is WarnerMedia’s #1 brand for young adults offering original and acquired animated and live-action series. Airing nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. (ET/PT) on its linear channel, and also available through HBO Max, Adult Swim is basic cable’s #1 network with persons 18-34 and 18-49, and is seen in 94 million U.S. homes, reaching over 40 million viewers via HBO Max.

Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics (GKYAC) brings together Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Boomerang and Turner Classic Movies (TCM), as well as Cartoon Network Studios and Warner Bros. Animation. Among the iconic franchises, series and characters under the GKYAC banner are Looney Tunes, DC’s animated Super Heroes, Rick and Morty, Craig of the Creek, the classic Hanna-Barbera library, Tom and Jerry, Scooby-Doo, Warner Bros.’ unrivaled film library, and many more.

GKYAC’s mission is to be the premiere global provider of kids, family, young adults, and classics content and brands. The group’s programming supplies unique and compelling content for HBO MAX, WarnerMedia’s direct-to-consumer platform. Uniting these award-winning networks and innovative brands helps maximize opportunities and growth potential, both as standalone businesses and as content generators, to drive and support its franchises, cross-studio initiatives as well as ratings.

Warner Bros. GKYAC’s content is currently distributed in 192 countries around the world and the division’s networks are in 500 million homes, delivered through more than 65 channels in 31 languages.