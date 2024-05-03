48 Hours: Season 37; CBS Renews Saturday Night Newsmagazine Series for 2024-25

The cases will keep coming during the 2024-25 season. CBS has renewed the venerable 48 Hours television program for a 37th year.

A documentary and newsmagazine series, the 48 Hours TV show premiered in 1988 and features correspondents telling engaging, compelling stories that often reveal new information, feature first-time interviews and tap into the nation’s fascination with murder mysteries. The series’ segments have shed new light on cases long overlooked by law enforcement and the public and have resulted in cold cases being reopened and solved. The team’s focus on questionable and wrongful convictions has led to eight people being released from prison. Correspondents include Erin Moriarty, Peter Van Sant, Natalie Morales, Tracy Smith, Jim Axelrod, Michelle Miller, Jericka Duncan, David Begnaud, and Jonathan Vigliotti.

Airing on Saturday nights, the 36th season of 48 Hours averages a 0.00 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 0.00 million viewers. Compared to season 35, that’s down by 0% in the demo and down by 0% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

The long-running series will continue to air on Saturday nights and return in the fall. The 36th season finale airs on May 18th.

