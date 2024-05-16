The Spencer Sisters: Cancelled; No Season Two for Canadian Drama Series on The CW

For Darby and Victoria, it’s case closed. The Spencer Sisters has been cancelled, so there won’t be a second season on CTV and The CW. In the United States, the first season of 10 episodes finished airing in December.

A lighthearted procedural drama series, The Spencer Sisters TV show stars Lea Thompson, Stacey Farber, Thomas Olajide, Edward Ruttle, Husein Madhavji, Ayesha Mansur Gonsalves, Rodrigo Massa, Kaitlyn Leeb and Adam Hurtig. The story begins as police officer Darby Spencer (Farber) resigns from her job in protest after being overlooked. She also discovers that her boyfriend has been cheating on her, so she returns home to stay with her estranged mom. Her mother, famous mystery novelist Victoria Spencer (Thompson), is stuck in a rut and can’t come up with any more ideas for her books. So, she decides to finally pursue her dream of becoming a private detective. Often mistaken as sisters, the quibbling mother and daughter found the Spencer Sisters Detective Agency and begin tackling a variety of cases in their fictional town of Alder Bluffs.

Airing on Wednesday nights on The CW, the first season of The Spencer Sisters averaged a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 378,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

Thompson broke the news of the show’s cancellation via her Instagram account:

I think the @ctv is not picking us up. Thank you friends who enjoyed our little show! I am sad we won’t make more of #thespencersisters I loved so much working in beautiful #winnepeg and acting with the wonderful @staceyfarber and the rest of our cast and crew. We had such joy acting together. Hoping to make you laugh with the wonderful words of our writers. When we got a late time slot on Friday night I was worried. And It’s a weird time with companies changing staff. Strikes. And the recalculating of our business. And we just got in the crossfire of too much change I guess. Our wonderful executives at @eone_tv fought the good fight! And It was fun to be on @thecw as well. With a better time slot. And we did well. But alas. On to new frontiers. Its always sad to say goodbye to a great character. And a fun job. And to the fans who rooted for us. thank you!!!😊ps it is a good show somebody else should pick it up.

