Wednesday TV Ratings: The Spencer Sisters, Survivor, Snake Oil, The 57th Annual CMA Awards, NBC News Republican Presidential Debate

Published:

The Spencer Sisters TV show on The CW: canceled or renewed?

Photo: Steven Ackerman/eOne — © 2023 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 ratingsNew episodes: Sullivan’s Crossing, The Spencer Sisters, Survivor, The Amazing Race, Snake Oil, and The Masked SingerSpecials: The 57th Annual CMA Awards and NBC News Republican Presidential DebateReruns: (none).

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



