Network: DC Universe, HBO Max

Episodes: 46 (hour).

Seasons: Four.

TV show dates: February 15, 2019 — TBD.

Series status: Cancelled.

Performers include: Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby, Alan Tudyk, Matt Bomer, Brendan Fraser, Timothy Dalton, Joivan Wade, Skye Roberts, Riley Shanahan, Matthew Zuk, and Michelle Gomez.

TV show description:

Based on the DC Comics characters from Arnold Drake, Bob Haney, and Bruno Premiani, the Doom Patrol TV show comes from creator Jeremy Carver. The science-fiction action-adventure series follows a group of superheroes, each of whom acquired his or her special abilities after disfiguring accidents.

The drama centers on Robotman aka Cliff Steele (Fraser), Negative Man aka Larry Trainor (Bomer), Elasti-Woman aka Rita Farr (Bowlby), and Crazy Jane (Guerrero). This team came together under the leadership of mad scientist Niles Caulder aka the Chief (Dalton). The Chief found them all when they were still traumatized and gave them a real purpose — to investigate some of the most far-out events in the world.

After the Chief disappears, Cyborg (Wade) summons them into action for a new mission. Together, the Doom Patrol fights with all its might for a world that would rather not know its members exist.

Series Finale:

Episode #46

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like the Doom Patrol TV series? Should this HBO Max TV show have been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season?