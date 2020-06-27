Vulture Watch

Streaming on the DC Universe and HBO Max subscription services, Doom Patrol stars Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby, Brendan Fraser, Matt Bomer, Timothy Dalton, Joivan Wade, and Abigail Shapiro. The superhero drama centers on Robotman aka Cliff Steele (Fraser), Negative Man aka Larry Trainor (Bomer), Elasti-Woman aka Rita Farr (Bowlby), Crazy Jane (Guerrero), and Victor Stone aka Cyborg (Wade) who all gained their abilities in disfiguring accidents. This ragtag team of outcasts come together under the leadership of mad scientist Niles Caulder aka the Chief (Dalton). In season two, following the defeat of Mr. Nobody (Alan Tudyk), the members of the Doom Patrol now find themselves mini-sized and stranded on Cliff’s toy race car track. As each member faces the challenge of growing beyond their own past traumatic experiences, they must come together to embrace and protect the newest member of the family: Dorothy Spinner (Shapiro), Niles’ daughter, whose powers remain a mysterious but real threat to bringing on the end of the world.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of June 27, 2020, Doom Patrol has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether HBO Max and DC Universe will cancel or renew Doom Patrol for season three. Since the services aren’t ad-supported, they can take a chance on series but, sooner or later it comes down to production costs, versus viewership numbers. I’m not sure how long DC Universe will stick around but HBO Max needs unusual content and I think this series fills the bill, at least for now. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Doom Patrol cancellation or renewal news.



