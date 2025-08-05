American Ninja Warrior: Season 18 Renewal; NBC Competition Returning for Summer 2026

Another group of athletes will get a chance to win a lot of cash. American Ninja Warrior has already been renewed for an 18th season by NBC. The 17th season is currently airing.

An obstacle course competition series, the American Ninja Warrior TV show is hosted by Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila, with Zuri Hall reporting from the sidelines. In the 17th season, the athletes head to Las Vegas for the qualifiers and semifinals, culminating in the national finals where the fastest ninjas in the country face a high-stakes course in side-by-side and head-to-head races. In a new bracket-style tournament, one ultimate champion will walk away with the grand prize and the crown of American Ninja Warrior.

Airing on Monday nights, the 17th season of American Ninja Warrior averages a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.64 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season 16, that’s down by 7% in the demo and down by 3% in viewership.

Filming on season 18 will begin this fall in Las Vegas and Iseman, Gbajabiamila, and Hall are all set to return. A new round will be introduced to the competition featuring a supersized three-lane racecourse, where ninjas will face off head-to-head-to-head in thrilling side-by-side races. The all-racing format for the National Finals, introduced in the current season, will return and the winner will take home $250,000.

What do you think? How long have you been watching the American Ninja Warrior TV series on NBC? Are you glad it’s been renewed for an 18th season already?

