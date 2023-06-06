American Ninja Warrior: Season 16 — Has the NBC TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Contestants are competing side by side and head to head. Has the American Ninja Warrior TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 16th season on NBC?



What’s This TV Show About?

An obstacle course competition series airing on the NBC television network, the American Ninja Warrior TV show is hosted by Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila with Zuri Hall reporting from the sidelines. In the 15th season, the ninjas make their way through the qualifying and semifinal rounds in Los Angeles before moving to the national finals in Las Vegas. The ninjas race side-by-side and head-to-head across a high-stakes course with a spot in the national finals on the line. Additionally, the Mega Wall is even taller than before at 18.5 feet and, for the first time ever, ninjas will need to complete all six obstacles in a designated time in order to earn a shot at the $10,000 prize. A top prize of $1 million goes to the winner that can conquer all four stages the fastest at the National Finals in Las Vegas.



Season 15 Ratings

The 15th season of American Ninja Warrior averages a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.09 million viewers. Compared to season 14, that’s up by 10% in the demo and up by 8% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how American Ninja Warrior stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

American Ninja Warrior renewed for a 16th season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

American Ninja Warrior has been renewed for season 16.



