America’s Got Talent: Season 19 — Has the NBC Summer TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

NBC is ready to write another big check. Has the America’s Got Talent TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 19th season? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of America’s Got Talent, season 19. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A variety competition series airing on the NBC television network, the America’s Got Talent TV show features an array of individual and group performers including singers, dancers, comedians, contortionists, impressionists, magicians, ventriloquists, magicians, and more. In season 18, Terry Crews returns as host, and Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Sofía Vergara are back at the judge’s table. This season promises some of the wildest acts to ever grace the AGT stage. Then, there are six weeks of live shows at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium. The season concludes with the winning act receiving a $1 million prize.



Season 18 Ratings

The 18th season of America’s Got Talent averages a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.89 million viewers. Compared to season 17, that’s down by 12% in the demo and down by 4% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how America’s Got Talent stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of June 5, 2023, America’s Got Talent has not been cancelled or renewed for a 19th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to receive updates about this TV show automatically?

Telly’s Take

Will NBC cancel or renew America’s Got Talent for season 19? The series is a staple of the network’s summer schedule and is often the highest-rated. I have no doubt that AGT will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on America’s Got Talent cancellation or renewal news.



America’s Got Talent Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow America’s Got Talent‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope that the America’s Got Talent TV show will be renewed for a 19th season? How would you feel if NBC cancelled this TV series, instead?