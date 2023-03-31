America’s Got Talent: Season 18; Summer 2023 Renewal Set for NBC Competition Series

NBC’s biggest competition series will be back this summer. America’s Got Talent has been renewed for an 18th season. The 17th season concluded in September.

A competition series, the America’s Got Talent TV show features an array of individual and group performers, including singers, dancers, comedians, contortionists, impressionists, magicians, ventriloquists, magicians, and more. The winning act receives a $1 million prize and the chance to headline in the America’s Got Talent Live show in Las Vegas. In season 17, Terry Crews returns as host, and Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Sofía Vergara return to the judge’s table.

The 17th season of America’s Got Talent averaged a 0.68 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.17 million viewers. Compared to season 16, that’s down by 16% in the demo and down by 7% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Despite the decline, AGT remained NBC’s highest-rated series of the summer.

Season 18 of AGT debuts on Tuesday, May 30th, paired with new series Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge.

