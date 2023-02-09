South Park: Season 27 — Has the Comedy Central TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

An adult animated series airing on the Comedy Central cable channel, the South Park TV show was created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone. Taking place in the fictional small town of South Park, Colorado, the adventures revolve around four third-grade boys — Stanley “Stan” Marsh (Parker), Kyle Broflovski (Stone), Kenneth “Kenny” McCormick (Stone), and Eric Cartman (Parker). The voice cast of this long-running series also includes Mona Marshall, April Stewart, Adrien Beard, and Jennifer Howell.



The 26th season of South Park averages a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 484,000 viewers. Compared to season 25, that’s down by 25% in the demo and down by 24% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how South Park stacks up against other Comedy Central TV shows.



South Park has been renewed for a 27th season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

There’s no need to worry about the South Park series being cancelled anytime soon. The show has already been renewed for season 27 and beyond. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on South Park cancellation or renewal news.



