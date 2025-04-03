Honey: BBC Orders Cold War Spy Series That’s a Killing Eve Prequel Series

BBC is taking fans back to the world of Killing Eve. The network has ordered Honey, a prequel to the popular spy series. A US outlet has not ordered the series yet, but that is likely. Killing Eve aired on BBC America. Six episodes have been ordered.

The new series is said to follow the early days of the character played by Fiona Shaw in Killing Eve. Deadline shared the following about the upcoming series:

“Honey is described as a Cold War thriller set in 1982, which follows the deep cover agent for MI6. Surrounded by enemies and constantly under threat of her cover being blown, Marta tries her hardest to avoid detection by Friedrich Bauman, the new Head of Counter Espionage for the Stasi.”

Emma Moran, the series’ writer, said the following about the series, in a statement released by the BBC:

“I’m excited to dig into the sexy madness of our version of Cold War East Berlin. Romantic comedy plus espionage is a dream combination for me.”

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, also spoke about the series. She said, “Honey is a smart, playful and irresistible tale of an MI6 agent drawn into a deadly and dysfunctional love triangle. Set against the backdrop of Berlin in the early 80s, this brilliant new series from Emma and the team at Sid Gentle Films Ltd subverts genre conventions in the best possible way and we’re very proud to have it on the BBC.”

Additional details and a premiere date for the series will be announced later.

What do you think? Did you watch Killing Eve? Will you watch this new series?