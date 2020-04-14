Killing Eve: Season Three Ratings

We don’t have to wonder if Killing Eve will be cancelled or renewed for a fourth season since it’s already been renewed on BBC America. However, based on what’s happened to other shows, that does leave one to wonder if season four will be the end. Will there be a fifth year? Stay tuned.

A dark comedy-spy thriller series, Killing Eve stars Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, Fiona Shaw, Kim Bodnia, Sean Delaney, Owen McDonnell, Dame Harriet Walter, Danny Sapani, Gemma Whelan, Camille Cottin, Steve Pemberton, Raj Bajaj, Turlough Convery, Pedja Bjelac, and Evgenia Dodina. Season three continues the story of two women with brutal pasts, addicted to each other but now trying desperately to live their lives without their drug of choice. For Villanelle (Comer), the assassin without a job, Eve (Oh) is dead. For Eve, the ex-MI6 operative who’s hiding in plain sight, Villanelle will never find her. All seems fine until a shocking and personal death sets them on a collision course yet again. The journey back to each other will cost both of them friends, family, and allegiances… and perhaps a share of their souls.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. These charts will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: Killing Eve is simulcast on AMC so those ratings are listed as well.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or view them here and here.

For comparisons: Season two of Killing Eve on BBC America averaged a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 398,000 viewers. On AMC, the series averaged a 0.14 in the demo with 627,000 viewers.

Cable ratings are typically released within a day or so of the show’s airing, except for in the case of weekends and holidays.



