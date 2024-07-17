Loot: Season Three Renewal Announced for Apple TV+ Comedy Starring Maya Rudolph

Loot is not going anywhere just yet. Apple TV+ has renewed the Maya Rudolph comedy series for a third season. Season two debuted on the streaming service in April.

Starring Rudolph, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Joel Kim Booster, Ron Funches, and Nat Faxon, the series follows what happens after billionaire Molly Novak (Rudolph) is betrayed by her husband. Season two ended with Molly and her team boarding her private jet. Now, viewers will discover where she will land and what happens next.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the series in a press release.

Molly Wells is jetting off to a third season! Following its widely celebrated and hilarious second season, Apple TV+ today announced that “Loot” has been renewed for season three. The critically acclaimed, global hit comedy is led by five-time Emmy Award-winning star and executive producer Maya Rudolph, alongside an all-star comedy ensemble cast that includes Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Nat Faxon, Ron Funches and Joel Kim Booster. The series has been hailed as “a quirky comedy with a lot of heart,” “fierce” and “fabulous,” in addition to being praised for its “laugh-out-loud shenanigans.” Viewers were left on the edge of their seats following the season two finale that saw Molly Wells (Rudolph) and her trusted and unhinged assistant Nicholas (Kim Booster) board Molly’s private jet following her awkward exchange with her will-they, won’t-they colleague Arthur (Faxon). Where will the PJ land? Luckily, season three will continue to follow the antics of the beloved group of misfits at The Wells Foundation. “We are thrilled to come back for a third season,” said Maya Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behrens of Banana Split Projects. “We’re extremely fortunate to spend more time with our talented cast and crew. Making this show with Apple TV+ has been a joy, and we can’t wait to reunite with our ‘Loot’ family.” “With each season, ‘Loot’ continues to deliver joy, laughs and endearing characters for audiences around the world,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. “We are excited to partner with Maya Rudolph, and the entire cast and creative team behind ‘Loot,’ to create even more heartfelt moments with an ensemble of fan-favorite characters in season three.” The complete first and second seasons of “Loot” are now streaming globally on Apple TV+. “Loot” season two kicks off a year after Molly Wells settles her very public divorce from tech billionaire John Novak (Adam Scott), and we find her thriving in her role as the head of her philanthropic organization, the Wells Foundation. Focused mainly on her charity work, Molly has sworn off any new relationships with men and embarks on a wellness journey. Fabulously single but not particularly independent, Molly keeps her trusty assistant, Nicholas by her side. He diligently caters to her every whim … and occasionally feeds her a kale smoothie spiked with gin. Sofia Salinas (Rodriguez), the no-nonsense executive director of the Wells Foundation, continues to run things with compassionate efficiency, but her all-business ethos is thrown for a loop when she meets Molly’s charismatic architect friend Isaac (O-T Fagbenle). The bromance between Howard (Funches) and Nicholas also continues to flourish as they support each other in their endeavors both inside and outside the workplace. Meanwhile, Arthur has moved past his feelings for Molly and has adopted a new devil-may-care attitude on life, a change encapsulated by a very lame leather bracelet. The Wells Foundation team, including Rhonda (Meagen Fay) and Ainsley (Stephanie Styles), must pull together as co-workers and friends as Molly strives to publicly live up to her promise of giving away all of her vast fortune. Guest stars include Benjamin Bratt, Ana Gasteyer and Fagbenle, among others. “Loot” is created, written and executive produced by Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard. Rudolph also serves as executive producer for Banana Split Projects, along with her producing partner Renfrew Behrens, Dave Becky of 3 Arts and Natasha Lyonne. “Loot” is produced for Apple by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

The premiere date for season three of Loot will be announced later.

What do you think? Have you kept up with this Apple TV+ comedy series? Are you glad to hear it’s been renewed?