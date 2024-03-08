Loot: Season Two Teaser Released for Apple TV+ Workplace Comedy Series

Loot is returning soon to Apple TV+, and the streaming service has released a trailer teasing what is to come in the second season. New episodes arrive in April. Apple TV+ renewed the comedy just one week after its premiere in July 2022.

The series stars Maya Rudolph, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Joel Kim Booster, Ron Funches, and Nat Faxon and follows what happens after billionaire Molly Novak (Rudolph) is betrayed by her husband. Season two picks up a year after the events in season one. Meagen Fay, Stephanie Styles, and Olivier Martinez recur in the series.

Apple TV+ revealed the following about what fans will see next in the series:

“Loot season two kicks off a year after Molly Wells (Rudolph) settles her very public divorce from tech billionaire John Novak (Adam Scott), and we find her thriving in her role as the head of her philanthropic organization, the Wells Foundation. Focused mainly on her charity work, Molly has sworn off any new relationships with men and embarks on a wellness journey. Fabulously single but not particularly independent, Molly keeps her trusty assistant Nicholas (Booster) by her side. He diligently caters to her every whim … and occasionally feeds her a kale smoothie spiked with gin. Sofia Salinas (Rodriguez), the no-nonsense executive director of the Wells Foundation, continues to run things with compassionate efficiency, but her all-business ethos is thrown for a loop when she meets Molly’s charismatic architect friend Isaac (O-T Fagbenle). The bromance between Howard (Funches) and Nicholas also continues to flourish as they support each other in their endeavors both inside and outside the workplace. Meanwhile, Arthur (Faxon) has moved past his feelings for Molly and has adopted a new devil-may-care attitude on life, a change encapsulated by a very lame leather bracelet. The Wells Foundation team, including Rhonda (Meagen Fay) and Ainsley (Stephanie Styles), must pull together as co-workers and friends as Molly strives to publicly live up to her promise of giving away all of her vast fortune.”

The trailer for Loot season two is below.

