Ted Lasso: Season Two Premiere Date and Teaser Released for Apple TV+

Ted is back in the game. Apple TV+ has announced that season two of the Ted Lasso TV show will debut on Friday, July 23rd.

The single-camera comedy series revolves around a small-time college football coach (Jason Sudeikis) from the Midwest who’s hired to coach a professional soccer team in England — despite having no previous experience coaching soccer. In season two, Sarah Niles joins Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster, and Nick Mohammed in the cast.

The Apple TV+ show has already been renewed for a third season.

Here’s more information about the return of Ted Lasso, as well as a teaser trailer:

Apple reveals premiere date and teaser trailer for the second season of its award-winning, comedy phenomenon "Ted Lasso," debuting Friday, July 23 Apple today unveiled the premiere date and teaser trailer for the highly anticipated second season of comedy sensation "Ted Lasso," which will make its global debut on Friday, July 23, 2021 on Apple TV+. The broadly acclaimed, hit series has already been renewed for a third season ahead of its season two premiere. "Ted Lasso" recently triumphed at the 2021 Critics Choice Awards sweeping every category it was nominated in and securing wins for Best Comedy Series, Best Actor for Jason Sudeikis and Best Supporting Actress for Hannah Waddingham. Since its debut in August 2020, the beloved comedy has continued to be recognized with a multitude of awards and nominations, recently earning Jason Sudeikis a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series and a Golden Globe Award in the Best Comedy Actor category. The series also landed two Writers Guild Awards for Best New Series and Best Comedy Series, nominations from the Producers Guild of America for Comedy Series, as well as honors from many other guild and critics groups. "Ted Lasso" was also the only comedy series honored as an AFI Program of the Year and has regularly appeared on television critics' "Best of 2020" lists. Apple's "Ted Lasso" stars Sudeikis as Ted Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer. Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster and Nick Mohammed star alongside Sudeikis in the ensemble cast who are joined in season two by Sarah Niles. In addition to starring, Sudeikis serves as executive producer, alongside Bill Lawrence via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content. Doozer's Jeff Ingold also serves as an executive producer with Liza Katzer as co-executive producer. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly, and is based on the pre-existing format and characters from NBC Sports.

