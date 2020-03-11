Central Park: Apple TV+ Releases Animated Series Trailer and Premiere Date

Central Park is coming soon to Apple TV+, and the streaming series has now been given a premiere date and a trailer.

“Central Park is an animated musical comedy from Emmy(R) Award-winner Loren Bouchard (Bob’s Burgers) that follows the exploits of a family living in the world’s most famous park. The series voice cast includes Josh Gad, Leslie Odom, Jr., Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs, and Stanley Tucci.”

Apple TV+ revealed more in a short press release. Check that out below.

Central Park will premiere on May 29. Check out the trailer for the new series below.

What do you think? Do you plan to check out this new animated series in May?