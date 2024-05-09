The Office: Peacock Orders Mockumentary Spin-Off from Greg Daniels and Michael Koman

It is official! A new spin-off of The Office is headed to Peacock. Sabrina Impacciatore and Domhnall Gleeson were cast in the spin-off last month. They will lead the cast of the new series.

The series, which followed the employees of the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company, starred Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, B. J. Novak, Melora Hardin, David Denman, Leslie David Baker, Brian Baumgartner, Kate Flannery, Angela Kinsey, Oscar Nunez, Phyllis Smith, Ed Helms, Mindy Kaling, Paul Lieberstein, Creed Bratton, Craig Robinson, and Ellie Kemper. The comedy ran for nine seasons on NBC.

Greg Daniels and Michael Koman are behind the new series, which will follow the documentary crew from The Office as they move on to their next project—a newspaper trying to survive in this new digital world.

Peacock revealed more about the upcoming project in a press release.

“A new comedy from NBC’s The Office adapter Greg Daniels and Nathan for You co-creator Michael Koman has been picked up to series at Peacock. The Untitled Daniels/Koman project is a new mockumentary series set in the same universe as NBC’s Emmy Award-winning hit series The Office. Domhnall Gleeson (About Time, Ex-Machina) and Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus) will lead an ensemble cast when the series begins production in July. The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch is in search of a new subject when they discover a dying historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it with volunteer reporters. The series is produced by Universal Television. “It’s been more than ten years since the final episode of The Office aired on NBC, and the acclaimed comedy series continues to gain popularity and build new generations of fans on Peacock,” said Lisa Katz, President, NBCUniversal Entertainment, “In partnership with Universal Television and led by the creative team of Greg Daniels and Michael Koman, this new series set in the universe of Dunder Mifflin introduces a new cast of characters in a fresh setting ripe for comedic storytelling: a daily newspaper.” The series is executive produced by Daniels and Koman along with Ricky Gervais, Stephen Merchant, Howard Klein, Ben Silverman and Banijay Americas (formerly Reveille).”

The new series’ premiere date and additional details will be announced later.

