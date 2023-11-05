The Office: NBC Series Creator Greg Daniels Addresses Rumors of a Reboot

The Office aired for eight seasons on NBC, and fans could see a reboot of the popular comedy someday. There have been rumors and discussions about a revival of the series almost since it ended.

Starring Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, B. J. Novak, Melora Hardin, David Denman, Leslie David Baker, Brian Baumgartner, Kate Flannery, Angela Kinsey, Oscar Nunez, Phyllis Smith, Ed Helms, Mindy Kaling, Paul Lieberstein, Creed Bratton, Craig Robinson, and Ellie Kemper, the series followed the employees of the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company.

Greg Daniels recently addressed the latest rumors about a reboot of The Office. He revealed that while out with Carrell, the pair joked about using AI to bring the series back. He said the following, per USA Today:

“The last time that I had dinner with (star) Steve Carell we were joking that they could do Season 10 of ‘The Office’ with AI, without the participation of anybody who worked on it. There’s enough footage where the computer can deepfake him and Rainn (Wilson) and Jenna (Fischer). And deepfake their voices and write scripts based on the past script. It’s such an odd thought.”

Answering the question of rebooting the comedy more seriously, he said:

“I think that the show had an ending, don’t you? Those characters had a very good ending. I can’t imagine wanting to make it with any other cast. I’ve said before that if there was to be anything, it would probably be more like what “The Mandalorian” is to “Star Wars,” rather than trying to get Princess Leia with a new actor. But at the moment there’s just a lot of speculation. You fall in love with the actors and the characters. If you could get the entire (“Office”) cast to come back and do more episodes the way they did with “Will and Grace,” maybe there’s something fun about that, but I don’t think that is ever going to happen. We jump forward in the story in the finale and let all of them disperse and go (on with their lives). I don’t think artistically trying to do the “Will and Grace”-style reboot would make any sense.”

What do you think? Do you want to see more of The Office? Would you watch a reboot?