Yellowstone: Ian Bohen Thinks Paramount Network Drama Will Have the “Best Series Finale in History”

Production will begin soon on the final episodes of Yellowstone, and a member of the cast is once again talking up the series finale.

Starring Ian Bohen, Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, Gil Birmingham, Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon, and Kathryn Kelly, the Paramount Network drama follows the Dutton family as they run the largest family-owned cattle ranch in the country.

Ian Bohen spoke about the finale of Yellowstone at a recent event held for the series. He said the following, per ET Online:

“The fans are going to get the [best] conclusion that could possibly be written. Everything will land in a way that is perfectly set. A lot of shows just kind of finish… and they don’t satisfy you. This will be completed in a way that it will make sense. I don’t know that any show has finished this strongly ever. We’re expecting to have the best series finale in history. Overconfident maybe, but I think that’s what it’s going to be. We thank everyone for their patience… It’ll be worth the wait, I promise.”

This is not the first time Bohen has praised the finale. In March, he said Yellowstone would have “the best ending the show could possibly have.”

Yellowstone will return in November 2024. The exact date will be announced later.

